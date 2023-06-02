Free 200 units power: Consumers await clarity on ambiguities

June 02, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

“How will they determine our average power consumption if we moved into a new house just six months ago?” “What if our rental unit was empty up until four months ago, and now, we have new tenants who are consuming many units of electricity?” Many such questions are being asked by consumers after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be implemented from July 1.

The Chief Minister said that the average of the previous 12 months would be considered to determine the average power consumption of consumers, and those who consume up to 200 units per month would be given free electricity. However, there are several ambiguities to which consumers need answers.

Apartments

Those who have newly moved into houses, especially in apartment complexes, have many doubts. “Our apartment did not have individual meters up until five months ago. We used to share the total cost among the residents. My consumption has not crossed 200 units in the last five months. Now would I be considered or not considered for the government’s scheme?” asked Priya M., a resident of Yelahanka.

Other consumers asked what the billing structure would be in case a beneficiary crosses the average limits and the 10% additional exemption limit. “If we use over 230 units, would we be billed for the extra units or for all of 230 units? If we consumed more than 200 units on average in the last year, would we not receive the benefit at all?” asked Shivaraj K., a resident of Malleswaram.

M.G. Prabhakar, a former member of the advisory committee, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), said, “Let us say that an owner has ten houses which he has rented out. Would the credit go to the owner or the tenant? These things can lead to disputes in the longer run.”

Security deposit

He further said that the announcement also lacks clarity about the adjustment of security deposits, like Fuel Adjustment Costs (FAC) payments among other things.

“There are over 1,92,40,668 domestic consumers in the State, excluding Bhagya Jyothi and Kuteera Jyothi schemes. The electricity supply approved by KERC for these consumers is around 14,089 MU, and its average cost would be around ₹9.12 per unit. They (the government) are in the zone of clarity of perception. They have to think about the budgetary provisions now.”

When questioned about the various doubts of consumers, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, said, “The guidelines about the implementation will be issued shortly. If there is any further lacuna, we will clarify those as well after that.”

Over 97 lakh domestic consumers at Bescom

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), which is the largest electricity supply company (Bescom) in the State, has a total of 97,85,718 domestic consumers. This amounts to ₹5,871.50 crore in revenue which comes to the company.

Under the tariff structure approved by the KERC, the energy charges for domestic consumers are ₹4.75 per unit for zero to 100 units. For instance, a consumer who consumes around 80 units of electricity per month would be saving around ₹380 per month on energy charges alone. For those who consume over 100 units, the energy charges are fixed at ₹7. A consumer who utilises 150 units in a month, would be saving ₹1,050 per month on energy charges.