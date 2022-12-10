Fraudster masquerading as Customs Officer nabbed by police in Mysuru

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Crime police in Mysuru have arrested a fraudster, who duped people by claiming to be a Customs Officer.

Police said the accused, who would gather the landline numbers of schools from the Internet, would call the institutions and identify himself as an alumni of the school from 2011-12 batch, before asking for the contact numbers of teachers.

He would then call the teachers and identify himself as their old student by the name Santosh. After convincing them of his identity, the imposter would falsely claim that he was working with the Customs Department where huge quantities of seized gold and household appliances were available at a very cheap rate.

He would get the unsuspecting teachers to transfer money online to the accounts of people known to him and collect cash from them.

Previous complaints

The CEN police had received six complaints against him, including one from an auto driver from whom he had collected money promising a loan. When they interrogated him, the accused said he was earlier working in the Cargo and Courier Services at the International Airport in Bengaluru and was presently employed with an e-commerce company.

The accused also has six complaints lodged against him in various police stations of Bengaluru such as Magadi Road, Vijayanagar, Adugodi, HAL and V V Puram police stations.

