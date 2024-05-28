ADVERTISEMENT

Fraudster impersonates police officer to dupe Dr. Shankar of ₹76.65 lakh

Published - May 28, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A renowned physician of Kalaburagi has fallen victim to a fraud orchestrated by a man impersonating a police officer from Crime Branch Mumbai and lost ₹76.65 lakh.

As per a complaint filed by Dr. P.S. Shankar, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as Vijaykumar Choubey, inspector from Crime Branch Mumbai.

The caller also informed the famous physician that his bank account has been used for illegal transactions involving huge amounts.

“Though you have not committed any crime, you must cooperate with the investigation,” the fraudster told the doctor.

When the imposter asked the doctor to furnish details of deposits made in various banks, Dr. Shankar provided him information that he has ₹45 lakh deposited in TMB Bank, ₹49 lakh in State Bank of India and ₹10 lakh in Canara Bank.

Also, the doctor transferred money to a bank account number provided by the imposter and lost ₹76.65 lakh, according to the complaint.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police Station in Kalaburagi.

