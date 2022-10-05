Fraudster held

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 05, 2022 22:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested a man on charge of defrauding people by misusing their ATM cards in Belagavi district.

A team of Chikkodi police arrested Amul Dilip Sakhate, 30, from Hatkanagala near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Investigators seized 51 stolen ATM cards from him. Most of the victims were senior citizens and illiterate persons who could not use the cards properly.

The police were acting on a complaint by Vijaya Ranappa Dhale of Halatti village. She had complained that she was duped by an unidentified person who swapped her card with another, on the pretext of helping her. He had obtained her password by taking her into confidence and then stole ₹35,000 from her account.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team led by Ramanagouda Hatti, Deputy SP, inspectors R.R. Patil, Yamanappa Mang, R.L. Sheelanavar, M.P. Sattigeri, S.P. Galagali and others, investigated the case. It was found that the accused had committed similar offences in Maharashtra and various districts in Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Belgaum
crime
police
Maharashtra
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app