Karnataka

Fraudster held

The police arrested a man on charge of defrauding people by misusing their ATM cards in Belagavi district.

A team of Chikkodi police arrested Amul Dilip Sakhate, 30, from Hatkanagala near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Investigators seized 51 stolen ATM cards from him. Most of the victims were senior citizens and illiterate persons who could not use the cards properly.

The police were acting on a complaint by Vijaya Ranappa Dhale of Halatti village. She had complained that she was duped by an unidentified person who swapped her card with another, on the pretext of helping her. He had obtained her password by taking her into confidence and then stole ₹35,000 from her account.

A team led by Ramanagouda Hatti, Deputy SP, inspectors R.R. Patil, Yamanappa Mang, R.L. Sheelanavar, M.P. Sattigeri, S.P. Galagali and others, investigated the case. It was found that the accused had committed similar offences in Maharashtra and various districts in Karnataka.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Belgaum
crime
police
Maharashtra
theft & burglary
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2022 10:33:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fraudster-held/article65972850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY