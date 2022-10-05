Fraudster held

The police arrested a man on charge of defrauding people by misusing their ATM cards in Belagavi district.

A team of Chikkodi police arrested Amul Dilip Sakhate, 30, from Hatkanagala near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Investigators seized 51 stolen ATM cards from him. Most of the victims were senior citizens and illiterate persons who could not use the cards properly.

The police were acting on a complaint by Vijaya Ranappa Dhale of Halatti village. She had complained that she was duped by an unidentified person who swapped her card with another, on the pretext of helping her. He had obtained her password by taking her into confidence and then stole ₹35,000 from her account.

A team led by Ramanagouda Hatti, Deputy SP, inspectors R.R. Patil, Yamanappa Mang, R.L. Sheelanavar, M.P. Sattigeri, S.P. Galagali and others, investigated the case. It was found that the accused had committed similar offences in Maharashtra and various districts in Karnataka.