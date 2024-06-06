ADVERTISEMENT

Valmiki Development Corporation fraud | B. Nagendra has volunteered to quit Karnataka Ministry, says Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

CBI has taken up probe into multi-crore illegal diversion of money from State-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited

The Hindu Bureau

Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra | Photo Credit: File photo

Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra has volunteered to resign to uphold the dignity of Congress party and the government of Karnataka following allegations of multi-crore illegal diversion of money from State-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing reporters at the KPCC office on June 6, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “The Home Minister and me had a discussion with B. Nagendra. He is not involved in the scam. Hence, there is no need to resign. However, he has offered to resign in order to uphold the dignity of the party and the government. He may resign today.”

Asked if the resignation would be accepted, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would take a decision after a discussion with the party high command.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 6, the opposition BJP staged a protest demanding resignation of the Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On June 5, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken up a probe into the alleged illegal diversion of money from the State-run corporation.

Last week, Mumbai-headquartered Union Bank of India filed a complaint with the CBI alleging embezzlement of public money of the corporation, involving its M.G. Road branch in Bengaluru. The bank has suspended three officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation had filed an FIR against top Union Bank of India officials alleging embezzlement of ₹88 crore. This prompted the State Government to order a probe by an SIT.

The Home Minister said the State Cabinet would decide on handing over the case to the CBI, covering the State government departments linked to the case, once it gets a formal request from the Central agency.

The alleged fraud was exposed when the corporation’s accounts superintendent Chandrasekharan P. ended his life on May 26. In a note, he alleged illegal transfer of money from the corporation to various accounts allegedly belonging to IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of Oppositions R. Ashok and BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra lead a protest rally from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan demanding the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra, in Bengaluru on June 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Opposition BJP has been demanding the sacking of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra.

On June 4, SIT arrested the chairman of a cooperative society from his hometown in Telangana. Officials identified the accused as Satyanarayana.

Earlier, SIT had arrested the former managing director of the corporation J.B. Padmanabh and accountant Parushurama G. for allegedly misappropriating funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US