Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra has volunteered to resign to uphold the dignity of Congress party and the government of Karnataka following allegations of multi-crore illegal diversion of money from State-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

Addressing reporters at the KPCC office on June 6, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “The Home Minister and me had a discussion with B. Nagendra. He is not involved in the scam. Hence, there is no need to resign. However, he has offered to resign in order to uphold the dignity of the party and the government. He may resign today.”

Asked if the resignation would be accepted, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would take a decision after a discussion with the party high command.

On June 6, the opposition BJP staged a protest demanding resignation of the Minister.

On June 5, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken up a probe into the alleged illegal diversion of money from the State-run corporation.

Last week, Mumbai-headquartered Union Bank of India filed a complaint with the CBI alleging embezzlement of public money of the corporation, involving its M.G. Road branch in Bengaluru. The bank has suspended three officials.

The corporation had filed an FIR against top Union Bank of India officials alleging embezzlement of ₹88 crore. This prompted the State Government to order a probe by an SIT.

The Home Minister said the State Cabinet would decide on handing over the case to the CBI, covering the State government departments linked to the case, once it gets a formal request from the Central agency.

The alleged fraud was exposed when the corporation’s accounts superintendent Chandrasekharan P. ended his life on May 26. In a note, he alleged illegal transfer of money from the corporation to various accounts allegedly belonging to IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

Opposition BJP has been demanding the sacking of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra.

On June 4, SIT arrested the chairman of a cooperative society from his hometown in Telangana. Officials identified the accused as Satyanarayana.

Earlier, SIT had arrested the former managing director of the corporation J.B. Padmanabh and accountant Parushurama G. for allegedly misappropriating funds.