HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Frame guidelines to post lower cadre officers to posts designated for higher cadres, Karnataka High Court directs government

November 30, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to issue necessary guidelines to assign reason for posting an officer belong to the lower cadre to posts designated for the officers of higher grade before seeking approval for such postings or transfers.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K. issued the direction on a petition between two KAS (senior scale) officers, Prajna Ammembala and Patharaju V., over the posting to the post of Additional Director-1, Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, which is a post designated for the officers of IAS cadre or KAS (super time scale) cadre.

The Bench said that even though posting of officers belong to lower cadre to the posts designated for higher cadre bear the signature of the Chief Minister on records as per the rules, “such orders cannot be said to be a licit order as we find absence of reasons to enlighten the Chief Minister” on non-availability of eligible persons to be posted to the said posts or why a person of a lower cadre is posted to such posts.

In the present case, the court found that the post of Additional Director-1 was earmarked for higher cadre but both the officers, one who was transferred from that post and the another who was posted to that post, belonged to the lower cadre, and both were contesting about the ineligibility of other to hold that post.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.