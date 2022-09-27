Fracas during press meet at MDJA in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 27, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruckus prevailed for some time on the premises of Mysore District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) on Tyagaraja Road here on Wednesday during a press conference convened by former Syndicate member of University of Mysore, Dr. K. Mahadev and former KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof. N.S. Rame Gowda.

Mr. Sudhakar Hosahalli, KSOU’s Regional Director in Mandya, barged into the MDJA’s Patrakartara Bhavan and created fracas, questioning Dr. Mahadev for holding the press conference against KSOU VC Prof. K. Vidyashankar.

When Dr. Mahadev asked him to leave the premises, Mr. Hosahalli continued to have a dispute with him in a raised voice even after the journalists who were present took the official to task for his unruly behavior.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the MDJA staff and journalists had to send him out of the premises condemning his behavior which led to commotion and disturbed the MDJA’s functioning.

The MDJA has taken serious objection to the KSOU official’s behavior. It has lodged a complaint in Krishnaraja Police Station accusing Mr. Hosahalli of barging inside the Bhavan premises, interrupting the press conference and trying to assault.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, Dr. Mahadev told reporters that he had lodged a police complaint against three persons, including Mr. Hosahalli, in connection with the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app