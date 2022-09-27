Fracas during press meet at MDJA in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau September 27, 2022 20:29 IST

Ruckus prevailed for some time on the premises of Mysore District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) on Tyagaraja Road here on Wednesday during a press conference convened by former Syndicate member of University of Mysore, Dr. K. Mahadev and former KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof. N.S. Rame Gowda.

Mr. Sudhakar Hosahalli, KSOU’s Regional Director in Mandya, barged into the MDJA’s Patrakartara Bhavan and created fracas, questioning Dr. Mahadev for holding the press conference against KSOU VC Prof. K. Vidyashankar.

When Dr. Mahadev asked him to leave the premises, Mr. Hosahalli continued to have a dispute with him in a raised voice even after the journalists who were present took the official to task for his unruly behavior.

Finally, the MDJA staff and journalists had to send him out of the premises condemning his behavior which led to commotion and disturbed the MDJA’s functioning.

The MDJA has taken serious objection to the KSOU official’s behavior. It has lodged a complaint in Krishnaraja Police Station accusing Mr. Hosahalli of barging inside the Bhavan premises, interrupting the press conference and trying to assault.

Later, Dr. Mahadev told reporters that he had lodged a police complaint against three persons, including Mr. Hosahalli, in connection with the incident.