Fr. Jacob memorial football tournament inaugurated

November 23, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Rev. Fr. Jacob Memorial Inter-School Football tournament was inaugurated in Belagavi on Tuesday. As many 21 teams are participating. Journalist Louis Rodrigues inaugurated the seven a side tournament that will be held for three days. A literary fest, cultural programme, and various other competitions will also be held as part of the ‘OORJA 2022′ event. Rev. Fr. Steven Almeida, administrator of St Paul’s PU College, spoke of the life and contribution of Late Fr. Jacob Carvalho. Rev. Fr. Ronnie D’ Souza hoisted the ‘OORJA 2022′ event flag. College Lady’s Representative Sufia Sayed and general secretary Samuel Joey Hudli anchored the event. Fr. Matthew Bardeskar, Fr. Benito D’souza, heads of various educational institutions, mentors, coaches, staff, and various team members were present.

