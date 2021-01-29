FPAI launches new course

HUBBALLI

29 January 2021

Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) Dharwad has launched a new training course for general duty-cum-bedside assistant, which is a skill development and certification course. The new course launched for the academic year 2021-22 will enhance the employability of the youths, Chairperson of FPAI Dharwad Ratnamala Desai has said. Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Dr. Ratnamala Desai said that the objective of the course was to develop relevant skills which, in turn, would help youths in entry-level jobs in allied healthcare sector. She said that the FPAI planned to hold training for 175 men and women in five batches for the current year. The first batch will commence on February 1 in eight locations, including Dharwad.

