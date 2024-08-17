Foxconn unit in Karnataka will be the second-largest after China plant: CEO

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Foxconn, part of the Taiwanese Hon Hai Technology Group, which is investing ₹25,000 crore to establish a manufacturing plant near Doddaballapur, would be provided with all necessary infrastructure and support by the State government.

“The Karnataka government will extend full support to Foxconn. We will provide everything from water, electricity, and roads to legal assistance,” the Chief Minister said.

The assurance was given during a dinner meeting with a high-level delegation led by Foxconn CEO and chairman Young Liu, who met the Chief Minister.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s offer, Mr. Young Liu said, “The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China’s unit. It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level educated individuals.” He added, “If there is mutual trust, anything can be achieved...and our investment will not stop here. In the future, we plan to explore other sectors also.”

Industries Minister M.B. Patil said, “State agencies such as KIADB, KPTCL, the Fire Brigade, and pollution control board are working with dedication to ensure the smooth implementation of Foxconn’s project.”

Foxconn is setting up an iPhone assembly plant (Project Elephant) in Karnataka. The company has acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. The work is in progress. Additionally, Foxconn is setting up a manufacturing and assembly facility for mechanical components in EV applications (Project Cheetah). The company has leased private land in Bengaluru district for this project.

