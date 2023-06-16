June 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Bengaluru

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group will start manufacturing iPhones at its proposed Devanahalli plant, north of Bengaluru city in Karnataka, by April 2024, according to M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

When Foxconn representatives led by George Chu met the Minister on June 15, he reiterated that the Karnataka Government would hand over the required land to the company by July 1 to facilitate manufacturing of iPhones.

“The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR of Devanahalli would be handed over by July 1, 2023. Along with this, the government would ensure provision of 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity, and other infrastructure facilities,’‘ the Minister said on June 15.

Mr. Patil has asked Foxconn representatives to specify the kind of the skill sets they would require to start their operations in Karnataka. “Steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable,” he elaborated.

Foxconn has paid 30% of the cost — ₹90 crore — to the KIADB. It has set a goal to complete the project in three phases and has set a target to manufacture 20 million (2 crore) units of iPhones annually.

