Foxconn to start manufacturing iPhone in India Karnataka by April 2024

When Foxconn representatives met Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on June 15, he reiterated that Karnataka govt would hand over the required land to the company by July 1 to facilitate manufacturing of iPhones

June 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a Karnataka delegation with Young Liu (2nd from left), Chairman, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group will start manufacturing iPhones at its proposed Devanahalli plant, north of Bengaluru city in Karnataka, by April 2024, according to M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

When Foxconn representatives led by George Chu met the Minister on June 15, he reiterated that the Karnataka Government would hand over the required land to the company by July 1 to facilitate manufacturing of iPhones.

“The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR of Devanahalli would be handed over by July 1, 2023. Along with this, the government would ensure provision of 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity, and other infrastructure facilities,’‘ the Minister said on June 15.

Mr. Patil has asked Foxconn representatives to specify the kind of the skill sets they would require to start their operations in Karnataka. “Steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable,” he elaborated.

Foxconn has paid 30% of the cost — ₹90 crore — to the KIADB. It has set a goal to complete the project in three phases and has set a target to manufacture 20 million (2 crore) units of iPhones annually.

