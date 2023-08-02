HamberMenu
Foxconn may ‘significantly’ increase investments in Karnataka

August 02, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

M.B. Patil and Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Ministers holding portfolios of Large and Medium Industries and IT/BT had a “fruitful discussion” with iPhone maker Foxconn in Chennai.

According to Mr. Patil, the industrial and investment policies of the State government were conducive to nurturing an ecosystem favouring the growth of industries. “The talks we held with the Foxconn chairman were fruitful,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the State government has been having a series of interactions with Foxconn officials concurrently in the last three days. Foxconn may also make an additional investment of ₹5,000 crore in the State, said a source who is in the know of the development.

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of iPhone maker Foxconn, a fortnight ago, made a proposal to set up a plant in Karnataka with an investment outlay of ₹8800 crore.

Fii would engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would be a supplementary plant and different from the one Foxconn is currently planning to set up at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) in Devanahalli, however it would operate as a supplementary plant to the end assembly unit being planned at Devanahalli.

