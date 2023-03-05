Foxconn investment: Politicians’ statements overlooking official process trigger ‘clarification’ by company

March 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The “clarification” issued by Hon Hai Corporation (Foxconn) over its investment proposals in Karnataka, a day after signing the Letter of Intent with the State government, is said to have been triggered by corporate governance issues and overenthusiastic public statements of politicians that overlooked official processes.

However, while the confusion has come as a huge embarrassment to the government, sources said it is not expected to hinder Foxconn’s interest in investing in the State. Government sources said that the officials had been working with Foxconn for nearly six months, and the statement had “come as a surprise.”

The Foxconn representatives signed a Letter of Intent (which is in public domain) on Friday with the Karnataka government for setting up a manufacturing facility on 300 acres of land near Kempegowda International Airport, but on Saturday it stated that no binding and definitive agreements for new investments have been entered into. “Negotiations and internal review are ongoing. Financial investment sums discussed in the media are not information being released by Foxconn,” it said in a statement.

The Foxconn delegation had been led by Chairman and CEO Young Liu, who was on a business trip to India from February 27 to March 4, during which time he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the Letter of Intent said one lakh employment will be generated between 2023 and 2027, Foxconn said in its clarification that the employment being discussed in media does not equate to direct jobs by Foxconn. It hopes its investments will lead to direct and indirect job growth for local communities. Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had tweeted that the project will generate one lakh jobs and the Letter of Intent was signed in his presence.

Taking the name of Apple

Government sources said that one of the issues was political representatives taking the name of Apple, which partners with Foxconn to manufacture its products. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar on Friday tweeted: “Apple phones to be built in a new 300 acre factory in Karnataka. Double engine Sarkar of PM Narendra Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai to create investments and jobs and one trillion dollar economy for Karnataka.”

In his tweet, Mr. Bommai said: “Apple phones to be built in the State soon. Apart from creating about one lakh jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka.”

According to sources, this project is not of Apple alone. “It involves EV vehicles and other electronics too. But the impression was given that the project is of Apple to which we are given to understand the phone maker has taken an objection to.”

Further, though the company had expected no big announcements with numbers, it was announced by political representatives.“The Taiwanese regulatory authority is very strict and such investments should be brought to its notice before going public. However, it was not so. The proposal also needs board approval too,” sources said.

Even Foxconn, in its press statement, has said that as a publicly listed company, Foxconn will disclose investment plans at the appropriate time as required by Taiwan securities regulator.