Fourth satellite mobile lab rolled out in IISc

The Indian Institute of Science and the Society for Innovation and Development (SID), with support from non-government and private partners, have designed a mobile diagnostic lab, M4 Nodal Hub which is equipped to carry out RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.
This is part of the Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting (MITR) Labs series, of which three satellite mobile labs were made ready in July 2020, said IISc in a press release.
“The M4 Nodal hub is a 20 feet container on a Bharat Benz chassis intended for storage of samples and kits, biomedical waste management and master mix preparation,” read the release.
The unit can also function as an independent testing unit, and can be used for research and vaccination drives as well.
“There are multiple essential components in tackling COVID-19 pandemic which have come together in this high-quality Mobile Lab initiative. This is a testimony to the extraordinary cooperation that this terrible pandemic has allowed amongst our institutions, entrepreneurs and academic institutions,” said Prof K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.
