ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth graduation ceremony of BMS College of Commerce and Management organised

Published - September 30, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 227 undergraduate and 25 Executive Management students received their degrees at the fourth graduation ceremony of BMS College of Commerce and Management (BMSCCM) which was organised on Monday at the Four Seasons Hotel.

John Ebnezar, Orthopaedic Surgeon, was the chief guest at the ceremony while Aviram Sharma, Chairman, BMSCCM, presided over the event. B.S. Ragini Narayan, Donor Trustee, Member Secretary of BMSET, was also present.

Pankaj Choudhary, Principal, said that the gold medalists from BMS College of Commerce and Management included Rachana Shastry from B.Com, Aditi Ramesh from BBA, Mithun Chakravarthy from BCA, and P. Siddanth from the Executive Management Program. The silver medalists were D. Sudhanva Rao from B.Com, Milan Lohar from BBA and Keerthana. N from BCA. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US