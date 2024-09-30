Fourth graduation ceremony of BMS College of Commerce and Management organised

A total of 227 undergraduate and 25 Executive Management students received their degrees at the fourth graduation ceremony of BMS College of Commerce and Management (BMSCCM) which was organised on Monday at the Four Seasons Hotel.

John Ebnezar, Orthopaedic Surgeon, was the chief guest at the ceremony while Aviram Sharma, Chairman, BMSCCM, presided over the event. B.S. Ragini Narayan, Donor Trustee, Member Secretary of BMSET, was also present.

Pankaj Choudhary, Principal, said that the gold medalists from BMS College of Commerce and Management included Rachana Shastry from B.Com, Aditi Ramesh from BBA, Mithun Chakravarthy from BCA, and P. Siddanth from the Executive Management Program. The silver medalists were D. Sudhanva Rao from B.Com, Milan Lohar from BBA and Keerthana. N from BCA.

