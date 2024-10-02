Four youths kidnapped from Pune rescued in Raichur district, three arrested

In a joint operation carried out by Sindhanur Rural Police in Raichur district and Bibwewadi Police in Pune, four youths kidnapped from Pune were rescued from a house in Kunnatagi village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday. The police have arrested three men in this connection.

Superintendent of Police of Raichur district M. Puttamadaiah has given the names of the accused as 29-year-old Ramu Apparaya of Tikkundi, 20-year-old Datta Shivaji, both from Tikkundi village in Sangli district, and 22-year-old Harshad Suresh Patil of Asangi village in Sangli district.

He has in a release said that the accused kidnapped the four youths, 23-year-old Swapanal Bajrang Lande, 22-year-old Shubham Bajrang Lande, 22-year-old Krishna Gajanan Lande and 20-year-old Omkar Gajanan Lande, all from the Bibwewadi area in Pune, and kept them in illegal confinement at a house in Kunnatagi village, while demanding a ransom of ₹1 crore to release them.

A case in connection with the kidnapping incident was registered in the Bibwewadi Police Station, following which the police came to Sindhanur and requested police help to rescue the hostages.

The team of police officers raided the house and rescued the four hostages and arrested the three accused who have now been handed over to Bibwewadi Police for further investigation.

According to preliminary investigation, an issue over money between the kidnappers and the hostages led to the crime.

Under the guidance of Mr. Puttamadaiah, Additional Superintendents of Police R. Shivakumar and G. Harish, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sindhanur B.S. Talwar, Circle Inspector of Rural Police Station H. Veerareddy, Sub-Inspector of Police Mohammad Ishaq and other staff rescued the hostages.

The police also seized 12 mobile phones of different companies, a toy pistol and a vehicle from the accused.

