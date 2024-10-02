GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four youths kidnapped from Pune rescued in Raichur district, three arrested

It was a joint operation by Sindhanur Rural Police in Raichur district and Bibwewadi Police in Pune

Published - October 02, 2024 08:17 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation carried out by Sindhanur Rural Police in Raichur district and Bibwewadi Police in Pune, four youths kidnapped from Pune were rescued from a house in Kunnatagi village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday. The police have arrested three men in this connection.

Superintendent of Police of Raichur district M. Puttamadaiah has given the names of the accused as 29-year-old Ramu Apparaya of Tikkundi, 20-year-old Datta Shivaji, both from Tikkundi village in Sangli district, and 22-year-old Harshad Suresh Patil of Asangi village in Sangli district.

He has in a release said that the accused kidnapped the four youths, 23-year-old Swapanal  Bajrang Lande, 22-year-old Shubham Bajrang Lande, 22-year-old Krishna Gajanan Lande and 20-year-old Omkar Gajanan Lande, all from the Bibwewadi area in Pune, and kept them in illegal confinement at a house in Kunnatagi village, while demanding a ransom of ₹1 crore to release them.

A case in connection with the kidnapping incident was registered in the Bibwewadi Police Station, following which the police came to Sindhanur and requested police help to rescue the hostages.

The team of police officers raided the house and rescued the four hostages and arrested the three accused who have now been handed over to Bibwewadi Police for further investigation.

According to preliminary investigation, an issue over money between the kidnappers and the hostages led to the crime.

Under the guidance of Mr. Puttamadaiah, Additional Superintendents of Police R. Shivakumar and G. Harish, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sindhanur B.S. Talwar, Circle Inspector of Rural Police Station H. Veerareddy, Sub-Inspector of Police Mohammad Ishaq and other staff rescued the hostages.

The police also seized 12 mobile phones of different companies, a toy pistol and a vehicle from the accused.

Published - October 02, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.