Four years’ RI for selling ganja

A Chikkamagaluru court convicted a person accused of selling ganja and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. Firoz alias Bombay Firoz of Shankarapura in Chikkamagaluru town was arrested by Chikkamagaluru Police on December 3, 2015, on charges of selling ganja in plastic sachets. The police had seized 2.8 kg of ganja leaves from him.

The police had filed the chargesheet after the investigation. Principal District and Sessions Judge Shuba Gowdar pronounced the judgement on Friday. The accused had been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹25,000. If he failed to pay the penalty, he would have to undergo imprisonment for eight months more.