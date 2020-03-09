Four years on, rewards remain on paper for World Cup player

Cricketer Rajeshwari Gaikwad.

09 March 2020 01:16 IST

Rajeshwari Gaikwad was promised ₹25 lakh and a site

Savita Gaikwad was elated as she watched her daughter Rajeshwari play the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, from her small, rented house behind the KSRTC workshop here. But there is a lingering disappointment as the State government and the city corporation have not kept their promises made four years ago when Rajeshwari played the last Women’s World Cup.

The State government had announced ₹25 lakh cash reward to the cricketer for representing India in the World Cup. The city corporation followed suit, and passed a resolution to grant her a site.

“We were so happy. But the reality is till date, the announcements have remained only on paper,” said Vishwanath Gaikwad, younger brother of Rajeshwari.

Expressing dismay over the treatment of international players in Karnataka in comparison to their counterparts in other States such as Haryana or Punjab, he said, “They are also given Class I post in government departments by their governments in recognition to their contributions to cricket. But in Karnataka, we are running from pillar to post to get the money and site,” he said.

Ms. Gaikwad alleged that an official from Bengaluru spoke to her recently and said owing to dearth of funds, the government could offer only ₹5 lakh instead of ₹25 lakh. “We don’t want charity. If the government wants to, they should give the amount they promised,” she said. She, however, thanked the former Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil for giving ₹5 lakh in his personal capacity to Rajeshwari.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said he was not aware of the matter, but said he would bring it to the notice of the government. “I will also speak to the city corporation Commissioner to expedite the work of granting the land to the cricketer,” he said.