Four year old killed in accident in Whitefield

A four-year-old boy was killed in an accident when a speeding car hit him while he was playing in front of his house in Sadaramangala, Whitefield. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Bahadur Katayat, the son of Shankar Bahadur Katayat, an employee in a private firm.

On Friday around 9.15 p.m., Krishna was playing in front of his house on Kodigehalli Main Road, Sadaramangala. A speeding car from the opposite end mowed him down. The boy suffered severe head injuries. The car driver, Deep Jose, rushed to the boy’s rescue and immediately took him to a private hospital nearby. However, the boy succumbed to injuries later in the night.

Acting a complaint by the boy’s father, the Whitefield Traffic Police have booked Deep Jose for causing death due to negligence and are probing the case further.