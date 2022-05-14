Four-year-old girl mowed down by truck

Special Correspondent May 14, 2022 19:55 IST

A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a septic tanker in Dharwd on Friday night. The girl identified as Anam Imtiyaz Ainapur, a native of Narendra village, was standing by the side of the road waiting for a bus, along with her mother and aunt, at Kalyan Nagar in Dharwad, when the accident occurred.

The police said that the girl and her mother and her aunt had come to her relative’s house in Dharwad and was waiting to catch a bus back home.

The girl was killed on the spot and an angry crowd pelted stones at the truck. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

The Dharwad Traffic Police pacified the residents, and have registered a case.