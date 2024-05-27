Four-year-old girl dies in rain-related incident in Yadgir

With claiming the life of a four year old girl in Gurmitkal town, the pre-monsoon rain accompanied by heavy thunderstorms and winds has thrown normal life out of gear in Yadgir district.

The girl was was a resident of the Uppargadda area of Gurmitkal town.

The girl died after a stone that was placed on tin shed of the roof fell on her. She was sleeping with her mother when incident happened.

A case was registered at the Gurmitkal police station in this regard.

The thunderstorms and strong winds, along with heavy rain, lashed many parts of the district, including Yadgir city, on Sunday evening.

The trees on the side of the State highway that connects Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, with Yadgir and other parts of the State, as well as on the main road between Shahapur and Yadgir, fell on the road due to strong winds. The traffic movement was affected until the clearance of hurdles.

No power supply

The power supply was disrupted for several hours after cables and electricity poles were reportedly damaged. There was no power supply in the rural areas until this morning.

Houses damaged

Nearly 20 houses with tin sheds on the roof were reportedly damaged across the district, and the number will possibly go up.

Most of the low lying areas in the rural areas were flooded with rainwater.