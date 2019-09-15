Four-year-old female bear, which killed man, dies

A four-year-old female bear, which had killed a man and had injured four villagers at Dalavaayikatte of Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district, died on Saturday.
The bear had sustained injuries after it was beaten up by villagers after it had attacked.
Forest Department personnel rescued the bear which had fallen unconscious on Friday.
Range Forest Officer Pradeep Pawar told The Hindu the bear died at 11 a.m.
He said the reason for its death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report.
Rajanna, 50, of Bukkasagara village, who was seriously injured on Friday, died when he was being taken to NIMHANS in Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor