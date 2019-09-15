Four-year-old female bear, which killed man, dies

A four-year-old female bear, which had killed a man and had injured four villagers at Dalavaayikatte of Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district, died on Saturday.

The bear had sustained injuries after it was beaten up by villagers after it had attacked.

Forest Department personnel rescued the bear which had fallen unconscious on Friday.

Range Forest Officer Pradeep Pawar told The Hindu the bear died at 11 a.m.

He said the reason for its death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report.

Rajanna, 50, of Bukkasagara village, who was seriously injured on Friday, died when he was being taken to NIMHANS in Bengaluru.