Four working presidents in KPCC will ensure regional, caste balance: Satish Jarkiholi

Confirming the proposal to create four posts of working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the former Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Sunday said the move was aimed at ensuring regional and caste balance.

Mr. Jarkiholi, who is considered to be in the race for the post, told reporters that a clear picture about the constitution of additional posts of working president in the KPCC would emerge in a week. He attributed the delay to the upcoming elections to the Delhi Assembly.

Mr. Jarkiholi denied that the Congress was riven by factions representing “migrants” and the original or loyal partymen.

He said leaders like him had joined the party 10 years ago and any discussion on the topic of migrants was irrelevant and unnecessary. Mr. Jarkiholi said he had favoured the appointment of one person to the posts of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Referring to speculation over the imminent induction of new entrants to the BJP, including his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi, into the B.S. Yediyurappa ministry, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said a few MLAs had been waiting to become Ministers ever since the 2018 Assembly elections.

Right from the day the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy was sworn in, these leaders were plotting to bring down the regime and become Ministers, he said. Claiming that he had foreseen such a situation, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said their wishes were likely to be realised after Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa returns from his foreign tour.