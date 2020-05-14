Four with Mumbai, Goa links test positive for COVID-19 in Mandya

Four persons with travel links with Maharashtra and Goa have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district.

They are natives of K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks in Mandya district and have been living in different areas of Mumbai since several years.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said here on Thursday that P-961 is a 48-year-old housewife from Jaginakere village near Sarangi. Her husband is an autorickshaw driver in Andheri East, Mumbai. She left Mumbai on May 10 in a tempo and reached the district through Mayasandra checkpost in Tumakuru district.

While P-962 is a 38-year-old bouncer in a hotel at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai, P-963 is his six-month-old son. The bouncer is a native of Gidada Hosahalli near Nagamangala and has been residing near West Link Road in Santacruz.

He too left Mumbai in a tempo on May 10 and had reached the district next day through Mayasandra of Tumakuru, said the officer.

The fourth person is a 26-year-old employee of a hotel at Marine Drive in Mumbai Central, according to the Deputy Commissioner.

He left Mumbai on March 29 and reached Madgaon in Goa in a bus with some of his associates. He reached the district on May 8.

All the four are under medical care at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased to 34. Of them, 19 have been discharged upon recovery.