Four week-long training programme for overseas trainees inaugurated at CSRTI in Mysuru

A four week-long training programme for overseas trainees was inaugurated at the Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) in Mysuru on Monday, September 4, for introduction and development of sericulture activities in Third World countries.

A total of 29 international delegates from 14 different countries viz. Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Kenya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Phillipines, Uganda, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Laos, Bangladesh and Thailand are participating in the programme, which was inaugurated by Member Secretary (In-Charge) of Central Silk Board (CSB) Dr. C. Meenakshi.

The training programme titled “Sericulture and Silk Industry” has been sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India under its Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) programme.

Apart from assisting the participating countries in the introduction and development of sericulture activities in their respective countries, the objectives of the training programme include generation of skilled manpower in the field of sericulture and impart training in extension management and transfer of technology.

The training programme is also aimed at imparting training in post-cocoon technology and replicating the successful model of commercial sericulture practice in other countries.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr. Meenakshi said the participants will be exposed to both pre-cocoon and post-cocoon aspects of sericulture industry.

She said the training programme should have a two-way exchange of information with the participants sharing the best practices of their respective countries with the representatives of the industry from the host country.

Though India was the second largest raw silk producer in the world, the country was on the way to becoming a global leader in sericulture and silk industry, she said.

Schedule and activities

During the four week-long programme scheduled to conclude on September 30, the participants will be exposed to various technologies developed by CSRTI “from soil to silk”. Hands on training will be provided silkworm rearing, where the trainees will attend different activities from brushing of disease-free layings to spinning of cocoons.

Formal classes will also be held on technologies like mulberry cultivation, organic farming, silkworm rearing, disinfection and disease management, economics and extension methods, post-cocoon technologies and mechanisations in sericulture.

The participants will also visiting allied sectors of sericulture and meeting progressive sericulture farmers.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of International Sericultural Commission (ISC), Bengaluru, explained the role of the commission in promoting sericulture across the globe.

A digital book on “Technology Compendium of Mulberry Sericulture” was released by the dignitaries on the occasion.

Earlier, Director of CSRTI Dr. Gandhi Doss welcomed the gathering. CSRTI is the pioneer sericulture research institute under the CSB that is involved in research and development of technologies to increase productivity and improve quality of silk produced in the country.

Head of Training Division of CSRTI Dr. R. Meenal, who also present on the occasion, proposed a vote of thanks.