Four volunteers given vaccinein first phase of trials

The first phase of Covaxin trials, an indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine, is going on at Jeevan Rekha Hospital in Belagavi.
The vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based company, Bharat Biotech, has been administered to the first batch of four persons and they are under observation, hospital director Amit Bhate has said.
Two men and two women volunteers aged between 18 and 55 were administered the intra-venous vaccine on Friday. Their swab tests were conducted to confirm that they were COVID-19 negative and blood tests were conducted to see that they were not suffering from other ailments. They are not admitted in hospital. They are in their houses and are under observation. In two weeks, they would be given the second dose, he said.
The blood samples of these volunteers will be tested for anti-bodies after 28 days. The alteration in the health condition of the volunteers would be tested on various parameters, Dr. Bhate said.
The hospital had announced that it would invite 150-200 volunteers for vaccine trials. But it has chosen only four in the first round. “We will keep on increasing the number of volunteers gradually,” he said.
He also said that the second phase of trials would have more number of volunteers.
Jeevan Rekha Hospital is among the 12 hospitals or institutes selected by the Union government for COVID-19 vaccine trials.
