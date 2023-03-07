ADVERTISEMENT

Four to six incumbent MLAs will not get ticket, says Yediyurappa

March 07, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa said that four to six incumbent MLAs of the party would not get the party ticket in the imminent Assembly elections in the State.

“About 4-6 incumbent MLAs of the party will not get the ticket to contest in the Assembly elections. Barring them, all incumbent MLAs would get the ticket. The first list of the candidates will shortly be released,” Mr. Yediyurappa said during an interaction with mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

‘Doors are open’

Brushing aside the possibility of BJP Ministers V. Sommanna and K.C. Narayana Gowda quitting the party, Mr. Yediyurappa said that no leader from the BJP would quit. “The doors of BJP are open for everyone. Those who want to leave the party can go out and those who want to join the party can come in,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran leader exuded confidence in his party retaining power in the State by winning in more than 140 segments in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Lackluster response to the Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra is an indicator of its eroding base. In contrast, the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra has evoked an overwhelming response,” he said.

PM at Davangere

Mr. Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in the massive public meeting to be organised in Davangere on March 25 to mark the culmination of the ongoing Vijaya Sankalp Yatra.

Replying to a query, Mr. Yediyurappa asserted that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be the BJP’s face in the coming Assembly elections. “The decision on the next Chief Ministerial candidate will be decided at the party’s legislative meeting post-Assembly elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US