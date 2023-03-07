Four to six incumbent MLAs will not get ticket, says Yediyurappa

March 07, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa said that four to six incumbent MLAs of the party would not get the party ticket in the imminent Assembly elections in the State.

“About 4-6 incumbent MLAs of the party will not get the ticket to contest in the Assembly elections. Barring them, all incumbent MLAs would get the ticket. The first list of the candidates will shortly be released,” Mr. Yediyurappa said during an interaction with mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

‘Doors are open’

Brushing aside the possibility of BJP Ministers V. Sommanna and K.C. Narayana Gowda quitting the party, Mr. Yediyurappa said that no leader from the BJP would quit. “The doors of BJP are open for everyone. Those who want to leave the party can go out and those who want to join the party can come in,” he said.

The veteran leader exuded confidence in his party retaining power in the State by winning in more than 140 segments in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Lackluster response to the Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra is an indicator of its eroding base. In contrast, the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra has evoked an overwhelming response,” he said.

PM at Davangere

Mr. Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in the massive public meeting to be organised in Davangere on March 25 to mark the culmination of the ongoing Vijaya Sankalp Yatra.

Replying to a query, Mr. Yediyurappa asserted that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be the BJP’s face in the coming Assembly elections. “The decision on the next Chief Ministerial candidate will be decided at the party’s legislative meeting post-Assembly elections,” he said.