Four test positive in Tumakuru

Tumakuru

20 May 2020 15:26 IST

Four persons including two children with a travel history to Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner K. Rakesh Kumar said the total number of cases rises to 15 in the district. Six members of two families of Tumakuru district came in a vehicle from Mumbai to Tumakuru district on Tuesday. They were stopped at Sira and were quarantined. Their samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for testing. Two women and two children have tested positive and the remaining two members have tested negative. Those who tested positive have been shifted to the designated hospital in Tumakuru. All the four cases are asymptomatic and they do not have any co-morbidities.

Mr. Kumar said that they are also checking whether the six had stopped the car and met any person on their way to Tumakuru.

He appealed to the people to inform the district administration if they have information on those who have come from other districts, States to their area. It will be easy to identify and keep them under quarantine and prevent the spread of the disease.