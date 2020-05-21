Four test positive in Raichur district

As many as four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Raichur district on Wednesday.

They are P-1,459, a 26-year-old woman from Wadlur village, P-1,460, a 40-year-old woman, P-1,461, a 12-year-old girl and P-1,462, a 30-year-old woman, all are from Raichur city.

According to a press release from the district administration, all of them returned from Mumbai and are now getting treatment at the designated hospital in Raichur.

In Yadgir, a 55-year-old woman tested positive on Wednesday. A native of Empad Tanda in Gurmitkal traluk, P-1,448 returned from Mumbai recently.

A pregnant woman (30) in the district, who has been admitted to a hospital in Kalaburagi, tested positive taking the number of those infected to 13 in the district.

All of these patients have been admitted to the designated hospital in Yadgir.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman, who was travelling from Mumbai in a private vehicle to Yadgir district, is said to have died due to health-related issues. She developed weakness even as officials were screening her at a check-post near Yargol village. She was shifted to the COVID-19 hospital where she died. However, the authorities concerned are yet to confirm the cause of her death.