Karnataka

Four test positive in Raichur district

As many as four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Raichur district on Wednesday.

They are P-1,459, a 26-year-old woman from Wadlur village, P-1,460, a 40-year-old woman, P-1,461, a 12-year-old girl and P-1,462, a 30-year-old woman, all are from Raichur city.

According to a press release from the district administration, all of them returned from Mumbai and are now getting treatment at the designated hospital in Raichur.

In Yadgir, a 55-year-old woman tested positive on Wednesday. A native of Empad Tanda in Gurmitkal traluk, P-1,448 returned from Mumbai recently.

A pregnant woman (30) in the district, who has been admitted to a hospital in Kalaburagi, tested positive taking the number of those infected to 13 in the district.

All of these patients have been admitted to the designated hospital in Yadgir.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman, who was travelling from Mumbai in a private vehicle to Yadgir district, is said to have died due to health-related issues. She developed weakness even as officials were screening her at a check-post near Yargol village. She was shifted to the COVID-19 hospital where she died. However, the authorities concerned are yet to confirm the cause of her death.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 6:59:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-test-positive-in-raichur-district/article31637924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY