Four teams set up to probe into blast

A day after the mild intensity explosion at the Hubballi Railway Station, investigation picked up on Tuesday.

Superintendent of General Railway Police Boralingaiah, who visited Hubballi on Tuesday, told presspersons that four teams had been set up to investigate the case.

He said that a Forensics Science Laboratory team from Bengaluru had taken the explosive material for further tests to Bengaluru.

He said that all angles were being looked into. He clarified that no arrests had been made so far in connection with the case.