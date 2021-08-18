Four taken into custody for opening fire in the air

Yadgir Rural Police have taken into custody four men for opening fire in the air while welcoming Union Minister of State Bhagawanth Khuba on Wednesday.

In a quick action, Yadgir Rural Police rounded up the four men for using Single Barrel Muzzle Loading (SBML) guns and opening fire in the air to welcome Mr. Khuba at Yargol village in Yadgir district.

According to information given by Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Sharanappa, Monappa, Ningappa and Devindra, all from Yargol village, came out of the crowd that had gathered there and opened fire in the air from their guns.

Mr. Vedamurthy told The Hindu that of these four, two had licence to use SBML guns to protect agriculture crops from wild animals. However, the other two did not have any such licence. Therefore, a thorough enquiry has been suggested to be made to get to the fact.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act. “We will complete the initial investigation and produce all the four before a court,” he said.

Later, while addressing the gathering, Mr. Khuba referred to the incident and said that “those were not guns; crackers were burst”.