January 28, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

As many as four people suffered burns when their house caught fire in Basavana Galli in Belagavi Old City on Sunday.

The police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the house and put out the fire.

House owner Mohan Gopalkrishna and three of his family members suffered burns.

They are recovering in hospital. A case has been registered.