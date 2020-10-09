Four students test positive after attending school

KALABURAGI

09 October 2020 20:53 IST

Four students — two each of Classes Seven and Eight — at the government school tested positive for COVID-19, after attending “Vatara Shaale” classes in Mashal village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.

As many as 207 students and 20 teachers in the school tested negative during random tests recently. As many as 24 students aere waiting for swab sample results.

According to sources, the school headmaster tested positive for the infection a few days ago.

Afzalpur Block Education Officer Chitrashekar Degalmadi, who visited the school, has directed the authorities concerned to suspend classes temporarily.

As many as 19 “Vatara Shaales” are functioning in Mashal village. Of the total 836 students, 730 were attending classes in the village.

Parents and teachers are now apprehensive of the infection spreading in the village.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 teachers have tested positive for the deadly virus in the district. Of them, 11 teachers have died.

Teachers have said that the government was not following Standard Operating Procedure in schools, as they have not been provided masks and sanitiser in schools.