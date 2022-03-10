Four students return to Chikkamagaluru district from Ukraine
They were based in Kharkiv. They had hired a bus, along with other students, to reach the border from where they were picked up by Indian officials
Four students, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, returned to their native place in Chikkamagaluru district on March 9 night. They left Kharkiv in Ukraine on March 1 and took eight days to reach India.
Nandakumar and Arun Kumar of Kadur, Pradvin Shetty of Aldur and Vaibhav of Basavanahalli in Chikkamagaluru met Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh in Chikkamagaluru on March 10.
They were students of medicine at Kharkiv. They had hired a bus, along with other students, to reach the border from where they were picked up by Indian officials.
The students and their parents thanked the district administration for their efforts in bringing them back to India. Earlier, the parents had appealed to the DC and the State Government to help their children return home safely.
