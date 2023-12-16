ADVERTISEMENT

Four students arrested for dancing in moving car on airport road

December 16, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Based on the complaint, the Chikkajala traffic police tracked down the accused through the car number plate, which was registered in Delhi.

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkajala traffic police have arrested a group of four students for allegedly creating nuisance on the international airport road by dancing in a moving car in the wee hours of Friday .

The accused, identified as Salman Faris, 23, who was driving the car and his friends , Nasim Abbas, 21, Salmanul Faris , 20 and Mohammed Nusaif , 21 from Kerala , were studying in different colleges in the city . The accused set out for a joy ride to the airport and created a ruckus on the airport road on Thursday night, hanging out of the sunroof of a speeding car and also from its windows while the car was over speeding. One of the road users recorded their act and posted in on the social media account of the city police demanding action.

Based on the complaint, the Chikkajala traffic police tracked down the accused through the car number plate, which was registered in Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused confessed that they had ventured out for a joy ride to the airport. The police have subjected them for medical tests to ascertain whether they were under the influence of alcohol.

The accused have been arrested under section 184 ( dangerous driving ) of IMV Act, section 279 (  public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life,) and section 283 ( Danger or obstruction in public way of line ) of IPC for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US