Four students arrested for dancing in moving car on airport road

December 16, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Chikkajala traffic police have arrested a group of four students for allegedly creating nuisance on the international airport road by dancing in a moving car in the wee hours of Friday .

The accused, identified as Salman Faris, 23, who was driving the car and his friends , Nasim Abbas, 21, Salmanul Faris , 20 and Mohammed Nusaif , 21 from Kerala , were studying in different colleges in the city . The accused set out for a joy ride to the airport and created a ruckus on the airport road on Thursday night, hanging out of the sunroof of a speeding car and also from its windows while the car was over speeding. One of the road users recorded their act and posted in on the social media account of the city police demanding action.

Based on the complaint, the Chikkajala traffic police tracked down the accused through the car number plate, which was registered in Delhi.

The accused confessed that they had ventured out for a joy ride to the airport. The police have subjected them for medical tests to ascertain whether they were under the influence of alcohol.

The accused have been arrested under section 184 ( dangerous driving ) of IMV Act, section 279 ( public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life,) and section 283 ( Danger or obstruction in public way of line ) of IPC for further investigation.

