Four State varsities enter into a pact with Universities of Pennsylvania

January 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as four universities of Karnataka entered into an MoU with Universities of Pennsylvania on Tuesday for collaboration in higher education.

The agreements applicable to undergraduate courses were inked in presence of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayanan at the State Higher Education Council (SHEC) in Bengaluru. Vice-Chancellors of all the four universities of Karnataka and delegates of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) were present.

The pacts were signed between Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University, and Commonwealth, Kutzdown Universities of Pennsylvania. The VTU entered into MoU with Millersville University.

As per the agreement, Bangalore City University would share knowledge in the areas of English, Computer Science, Business Administration, Sports Management, and Sports Psychology. Bangalore University will benefit in the areas of Geography and Geo-Information Science. This would also help in commencing twinning programmes which would facilitate sending our students to those universities, the Minister stated.

Mangalore University will work in the areas of Strategic Communications and Business Administration. The VTU will benefit in Geo-Information Science degree courses.