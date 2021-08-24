Four sentenced to life for murder

A court in Channarayapatna convicted four people accused of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Monday.

Lathesh, Nagaraj, and Jagadish of Byadarahalli, and Deepu of Sathenahalli are the convicted. The court imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 each on the accused. They had murdered Mohan Kumar and his wife Pavithra by running them over with a four-wheeler on June 17, 2015. The couple was on the way to their farm on a two-wheeler when the accused hit them. Both died on the spot.Nagaraj is a close relative of the deceased.

Nagaraj’s wife and Pavithra, who died in the accident, were sisters. Both families had disputes over sharing ancestral property. The couple is survived by two children. The accused attempted to give the act of murder the impression it was just an accident. However, The police investigating the case learned it was a pre-planned murder. ASP Bheemashankar Guled and PSI Jayakrishna filed the charge-sheet.

K.S. Nagendra represented the prosecution.