Four scanning centres in Hassan penalised

Hassan

14 May 2021 23:10 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.Girish has slapped a penalty of ₹10,000 each on four centres for charging more than the rate fixed by the State government for HRCT scan and digital x-ray.

The scanning centres facing the action are Unity Scan Centre, Janapriya Hospital Scan Centre, SMS Hospital in Hassan, and Hi-tech Hospital in Channarayapatna. The DC had issued notices to these centres following reports by officers, who inspected the centres and checked if they followed the government’s guidelines on scanning. None of the centres responded to the notices within the stipulated 24 hours.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Girish said he would take action against private hospitals charging more for treating COVID-19 patients than fixed by the State government.

Hassan reported 2,202 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths on Friday. With that, the total number of cases rose to 60,806 and deaths increased to 768.

Of the dead, eight are from Hassan taluk, four from Arsikere, three each from Channarayapatna and Sakleshpur taluks, one from Belur taluk, and one more from outside the district. So far 44,417 have recovered from the infection and 15,621 are under treatment. Of them, 133 are in the intensive care unit.