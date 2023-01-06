Four rowdies externed

January 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The city police has externed four rowdies to different districts for a period of six months in view of the threat to law and order in the city from them.

While Satish from Alanahalli police station limits has been externed to Chamarajanagar district, Madhusudan from Lashkar police station limits has been externed to Hassan district.

Similiarly, Manjunath from Nazarbad police station limits has been externed to Kodagu district, Kumara from Vidyaranyapuram police station limits has been externed to Chitradurga district.

In a statement here on Friday, the police has warned rowdies of similar action if they indulge in activities that threaten the law and order situation in the city.