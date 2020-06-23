Four railway bridges rebuilt during lockdown

HUBBALLI

23 June 2020 07:34 IST

Making good use of the lockdown period during which majority train services were suspended, South Western Railway (SWR) has reconstructed four minor bridges on the Londa-Miraj section that comes under the zone.

A press release said that as only a limited number of special trains, goods and parcel trains were being run on selected routes, the reconstruction of minor bridges was taken up.

Considering the onset of monsoon, the reconstruction of railway bridges was taken up in May. Rehabilitation/rebuilding of four bridges on the Londa-Miraj section was identified and taken up and completed well in advance.

Advertising

Advertising

The Londa-Miraj section carries heavy freight traffic, catering to the movement of coal and iron ore to and from Goa Port and the sectional capacity is in excess of 100 %, the release said.

According to the release, the work on Bridge Nos 28, 33, 35. and 40 on the Londa-Miraj section was a major and intensive work.

A total of 60 contractual labourers and 30 department staff were involved in the reconstruction activity which was taken up at a cost of ₹ 1.5 crore under the guidance of Principal Chief Engineer Vijay Agarwal and Divisional Regional Manager, Hubballi, Arvind Malkhede, the release said.