Four Raichur girls found with boyfriends in Hubballi

Their parents approached police after they did not return home from college

Four girls from Government Pre-University College for Girls in Raichur who went missing on Saturday were found with their boyfriends in Hubballi on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Raichur Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. made it clear that there were no other angles to the missing case as all the four girls were with their boyfriends.

The girls, three of them 17 and studying in first PU and the other 18 and studying in second PU, had left their houses on Saturday informing their family members that they were going to college as usual. When they did not return home, their parents approached the college authorities who, in turn, confirmed that they did not come to college on Saturday.

When their search and enquires with relatives and friends went in vain, the scared parents then approached the police. Raichur Women Police Station registered a missing case and swung into action.

“All the four girls were traced to Hubballi on Monday. It is confirmed that all the girls willingly left with their boyfriends on Saturday itself. By Monday evening, two couples boarded one bus and the other two couples took another bus from Hubballi to leave for other places when our personnel found them,” Mr. Nikhil said.