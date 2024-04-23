ADVERTISEMENT

Four posing as policemen rob scrap dealer

April 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Whitefield police have stepped up investigation to track down four men, who posed as policemen and assaulted and robbed ₹2 lakh from a scrap dealer threatening to arrest him for illegal activities.

The complainant, Aktir Ali Mondal, was a scrap dealer in Nallurahalli, Pattandur Agrhara, since eight years. He said that last Wednesday, four men in a car approached him in the shop and introduced themselves as policemen and accused him of running illegal business. They assaulted him and his employees when they tried to object and robbed ₹20,000 cash and forced him to transfer ₹80,000. They threatened to arrest him if he failed to pay up and took away his debit card and withdrew ₹50,000, he alleged. They came back the next day and returned the card and demanded more money and forced him to pay ₹50,000 cash and also threatened to take away his motorcycle, he said.

Mondal narrated the ordeal with his family and friends, who suggested him to approach the police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case charging the unknown accused under extortion, assault and criminal intimidation for further investigation.

The police have tracked down one of the accused, identified as S. Niwas, and efforts are on to find the others.

