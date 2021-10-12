Karnataka

Four policemen suspended

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay suspended four policemen attached to Balehonnur Police Station in N.R.Pura taluk on charges of dereliction of duty. A person arrested on charges of attempting to rape a minor girl had escaped from the police station on Sunday.

The suspended are Padmaksha, an assistant sub-inspector, and constables Basanth Kumar, Raghuveer and Santosh.

Nizam was arrested on Sunday. He escaped from the station while the staff members were busy. Later the police caught him near Koppa.


