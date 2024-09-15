Four policemen suspended for foisting a false narcotics case

Four police personnel including a police sub-inspector attached to Banashankari police station have been suspended for allegedly foisting false a narcotics case against a few people without following due diligence.

The suspended police officials acted on the behest of an informer who wanted to implicate his rivals to settle a personal score and used the police, sources said. The suspended officials are PSI Sridhar Gugri, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) S.K. Raju and constables Satish Bagali and Thimmanna Poojar, all posted at the Banashankari police station. The case was registered on August 9 by the Banashankari police following information from one Rajan, a police informant.

In the complaint, ASI Raju claimed that the arrested persons were attempting to sell opium to the public in Kadirenahalli, Banashankari 2nd Stage. The case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

However, the complainants claimed that the case was falsified and a departmental inquiry was ordered by Lokesh B. Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). During the probe, it was found that “Rajan had personal enmity with those who were arrested and he supplied the police with false information”, according to a senior officer.

The inquiry found that the four officials were carried away with the information provided to them and did not do the groundwork to corroborate the tipoff and are hence placed under suspension for “negligence, indiscipline and not doing due diligence”. Further probe is being held by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Subramanyapura and Rajan and his associates, who planted the narcotics, have been arrested for further investigation.